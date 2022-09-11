Texas could tie community college funding to student outcomes

Texas Tribune

A commission tasked by the Texas legislature to recommend new ways to fund community colleges is suggesting the state fund schools based on how successful students are at completing programs in high-demand fields and transferring to universities to continue their education.

Intel to give Ohio colleges $17.7M for semiconductor research, education

Columbus Dispatch

Intel will give $17.7 million over the next three years to fund eight projects with more than 80 Ohio colleges and universities developing semiconductor education and workforce programs.

Microsoft builds fast-track to six-figure cybersecurity jobs at more than 180 colleges

Fortune

Q&A with Naria Santa Lucia, senior director of digital skills and employability at Microsoft Philanthropies, who details how the big tech company is striving to close the cyber skills gap, which includes partnering with the American Association of Community Colleges.

Commentary: Now let’s make college free

Newsweek

Powerful forces like pandemic-induced struggles, inflation and rising tuition prices, and growing distrust of higher education, stand to rob opportunities from the students who could benefit the most from higher education, those who are least likely to go to college in the first place.