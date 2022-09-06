Cardona’s Title IX rule draws more than 349K comments

Politico’s Weekly Education

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s proposed Title IX rule that overhauls the Trump-era rules on responding to sexual misconduct on campus drew more than 349,000 comments by Tuesday morning, just ahead of the regulation’s comment deadline next week.

Higher ed trends during the pandemic: What’s new and what’s next

National Student Clearinghouse blog

In spring 2022, enrollment of first-time students in community colleges slightly increased from spring 2021, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Will it continue this fall? Data on fall 2022 enrollments will be out in December.

Dozens of community colleges offer remedial classes; bill to ban them awaits Newsom’s signature

EdSource

Awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature is a bill that would mostly ban remedial math and English classes, which can’t transfer with credit to four-year universities. If he signs the bill, it will affect more than 40 colleges that continue to offer those classes five years after the state told them to allow students to bypass the courses.

Edmonds College student started an education center for Afghan refugees in his garage

Seattle Times

Ahmad Hilal Abid began taking English lessons at Washington’s Edmonds College and got involved with the community’s growing Afghan refugee and immigrant population, which led him to start offering instruction and support for local refugees and immigrants adjusting to life in the state.