$45M in SCCTG funding awarded to 13 colleges

Thirteen community colleges will receive a total of $45 million via the second round of funding for the Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants program, which aims to help two-year colleges equitably increase access to educational and economic opportunities.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) grants, which range from $1.5 million to $6.5 million, will enable the institutions to focus on specific industry sectors and career pathways training for skill development, rapid reskilling and employment in quality jobs.

The recipients and their grant amounts are:

DOL this summer announced a third round of SCCTG funding totaling $50 million. The application deadline is October 14. The department will give special consideration to applications submitted by historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions or Strengthening Institutions programs.

DOL awarded the first round of SCCTG funding in 2021, totaling $40 million, to 10 institutions, including nine community colleges.