New round of $50M SCC Training grants

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is now accepting applications for the third round of its Strengthening Community Colleges (SCC) Training grants, which provides aboout $50 million in funding for community colleges to address equity gaps and meet the skills development needs of employers and workers more effectively.

The application deadline of the new round of grants is October 14.

DOL will award grants of up to $1.6 million for single institutions and up to $5 million for consortia, with up to $5 million set aside to fund at least one affinity consortium grant. This round of funding is being made available immediately.

Similar to the second round of SCC grants, which had a June 2 application deadline, the third funding round will focus on the capacity of community colleges to increase access to educational and economic opportunity equitably. Grant applicants should focus on specific equity gaps that affect students’ ability to develop skills, quickly learn new skills and gain employment in quality jobs, DOL said in its announcement.

The department will give special consideration to applications submitted by historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions or strengthening institutions programs.

Meanwhile, DOL is asking Congress to double funding for the program to $100 in its fiscal year 2023 request. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh mentioned the program during a House hearing last month before House appropriators. Next week, Walsh will appear before the House Education and Labor Committee to discuss the Biden adminisatration’s policies and priorities for DOL.