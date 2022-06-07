The potential dark side of a white-hot labor market

New York Times

Shanna Jackson, president of Nashville State Community College, is struggling with a dilemma that reads like good news: Her students are taking jobs from employers who are eager to hire, and paying them good wages. The problem is that students often drop their plans to earn a degree in order to take the attractive positions offered by these desperate employers.

Florida college educates future teachers on school security

WPTV

As the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, has shown, today’s teachers face challenges their predecessors may never have imagined. But future teachers are getting a lesson in classroom safety as part of the FERTES (Future Educators Response to Emergency Situations) program at Indian River State College.

Prisoners celebrate earning degrees from Jackson College inside a Michigan prison

mLive

For Nathaniel Latham, 36, receiving his associate degree this week through the Jackson College Corrections Education Program partnership has allowed him to see his limitations not as weaknesses, but as opportunities.

Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua and Beth McGinnis-Cavanaugh on attending community college

Diverse, the podcast of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE)

SWE President Rachel Morford sits down with professors Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua and Beth McGinnis-Cavanaugh, who are the founding co-leads for SWE’s Community College Affinity Group.