Many community colleges across the country had their first day of classes over the past two weeks, which included numerous events and activities associated with the start of the fall term. The following photos come from AACC-member colleges highlighting a few of them.

Michael Baston, president of Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, opens the college’s fall convocation with faculty and staff. (Photo: Tri-C)

Virginia Highlands Community College President Adam Hutchison joins in Campus Clean Up Day to prepare the campus before students return. (Photo: VHCC)

The first day of classes at East Central College in Missouri. (Photo: ECC)

Ronald Schumacher, president of Terra State Community College in Ohio, helps a student with her student ID photo. (Photo: Terra State)

Edison State Community College’s Office of Alumni Engagement set up a guided tour of Day Air Ballpark — home of the Minor League Baseball team Dayton Dragons — for its alumni and friends, which included an on-field batting practice. (Photo: Edison State)

New student orientation at Feather River College in California. (Photo: FRC)

In New Jersey, College of Morris County athletes supporting the Table of Hope backpack giveaway. (Photo: CMM)

Susan Looney, president of Pennsylvania’s Reading Area Community College, welcomes new students to the college. (Photo: RACC)

First day of classes and enrollment is up at Grossmont College in California. (Photo: Grossmont)

Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon (right) with ABC News’ John Quiñones, who spoke at the college’s Conference Day. (Photo: Dallas College)

Mike Gill (center), Maryland’s secretary of commerce, stopped by College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center to tour its Makerspace — a 1,984-square-foot collaborative community workspace for making, learning and sharing. (Photo: CSM)

Students and staff enjoy the All College Cookout and Involvement Fair at Normandale Community College in Minnesota. (Photo: NCC)

In Louisiana, Northshore Technical Community College and its business partners host a signing ceremony for a new apprenticeship cohort serving mechatronics students. (Photo: NTCC)

Registration is underway for fall semester classes at Lone Star College-North Harris in Texas. (Photo: LSC-North Harris)

Piedmont Virginia Community College President Jean Runyon greets students who participated in the college’s first Donuts with the Deans event. (Photo: PVCC)

In Texas, San Antonio College this week officially opened its Pride Center, which will offer community resources for LGBTQ+ students and provide them a safe space on campus. (Photo: SAC)

Students at Truckee Meadows Community College in Nevada work the front desk at the college to answer questions. (Photo: TMCC)