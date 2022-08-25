DOL awards more grants for apprenticeship expansion

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will award a total of $50 million among nine organizations — including three community college systems — to create and scale more registered apprenticeship programs in new and fast-growing industries and occupations.

The two-year college systems and their grant amounts are:

The grants are, in part, to help “registered apprenticeship hubs,” which DOL described as organizations that help employers design, develop and deliver programs.

The department said the new grant awards are in addition to the 30 recipients of funding through the Apprenticeship Building America program announced in July. “Significant interest in Apprenticeship Building America grants led the department to secure supplemental funding to announce additional recipients,” DOL said in a release.

DOL also announced that it has awarded a total of $3.4 million to five organizations to help recruit, train and retain more women in quality pre-apprenticeship and registered apprenticeship programs, as well as nontraditional occupations.

The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations grants support women’s participation in fields in which they have traditionally been underrepresented, such as finance, technology, construction, manufacturing, energy and transportation. A portion of the grants will provide support services such as childcare, transportation, tuition and work-related gear.