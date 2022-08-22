Graduates leaning towards trade schools over traditional colleges

Today

For some recent high school graduates, the path to a well-paying job doesn’t necessarily include a four-year college experience.

Housing, child care and other needs can derail degree. MATC will offer full scholarships covering these basic needs

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Area Technical College for the first time this fall will award full-ride scholarships to some students that will cover not only tuition, but other often overlooked college expenses that can derail progress toward a degree, such as housing, food, transportation and child care.

Virginia Western, New River community colleges talk about new initiative

Roanoke Times

Community college officials in Roanoke and the New River Valley said they are using a new state initiative to spread the word about availability of fast-track training for in-demand, well-paid jobs.

Commentary: Bringing the ‘community’ back to community college

Ventura County Star

As challenging as Covid has been for all students and educators, cultivating and maintaining partnerships with community members and organizations continue to be some of the most important relationships we have.

Wisconsin technical college receives $220K from governor

Ag Daily

Northcentral Technical College has received $220,000 from Gov. Tony Evers to help improve meat processing in Wisconsin.