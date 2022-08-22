AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Gain new leadership skills

The AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute (FLI) and the Future Presidents Institute (FPI) both will be held October 5-7 in Washington, D.C. FLI is a three-day seminar designed for department chairs, deans, assistant/associate deans or directors who want to advance into a senior leadership role. FPI is an intensive program designed for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. Registration is open for both.

Register for Advocates in Action

AACC will host Advocates in Action in Washington, D.C., September 22-23. The meeting is for community college leaders interested in strengthening their congressional relationships and advancing federal higher education policy for their institutions. View the draft agenda and register.

Program initiatives

Attention faculty: Apply to participate in Mentor-Connect

All two-year college STEM faculty involved in technician education can now participate in Mentor-Connect, a program that pairs faculty with mentors to help them prepare their applications for National Science Foundation-funded Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grants. Interested technical educators can register for a webinar on August 31 that will focus on ATE funding opportunities and provide an orientation to Mentor-Connect. Applications for Mentor-Connect are due October 7.

Opportunities from other organizations

Creating a water workforce

Academic institutions are key partners in creating the water workforce of the future. At an August 24 webinar, Grand Rapids Community College will discuss a community-based program to educate and prepare students from disadvantaged communities for utility jobs. The webinar is part of an ongoing series hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with leading water sector organizations.



White House briefing

The White House will hold a virtual briefing August 25 to discuss the workforce development needs of implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, especially the role of community colleges. Attendees will hear how community colleges can engage in the Biden administration’s Talent Pipeline Challenge to spur efforts to recruit, train and support the workforce needed to implement the law.



Learn strategies for financial success in higher ed

Leaders in higher education and finance will discuss actionable opportunities and strategies for financial success and mission fulfillment during a webinar on September 8. Featured speakers are George Boggs, president emeritus of AACC, and Roosevelt Bowman III, senior investment strategist for Bernstein Private Wealth Management.

CCHA conference coming in October

The Community College Humanities Association (CCHA) is hosting its annual conference October 13-15 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Cuyahoga Community College. The theme is “Truth, Justice and the Humanities Way.”

Grants for tobacco/vape-free campuses

The Truth Initiative Tobacco/Vape-Free College Program is offering grants of up to $20,000 to colleges and universities to support the adoption and implementation of a 100% tobacco/vape-free policy. Grantees will receive technical assistance through in-person training, webinars and one-on-one consultations. They also will receive programming for student activism and evidence-based cessation for students and employees. Applications are due by October 12.