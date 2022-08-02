Austin Community College raising pay across board

Austin Business Journal

The average increases range from 28% for those making minimum wage, from $15.60 an hour to $20 an hour, to a 5% increase for those earning $100,000 to $199,999 a year.

Meeting the demand: Cleveland Community College grows as others lag behind

Shelby Star

In 2021, the North Carolina college saw a 17% increase in enrollment over 2020, and another 20% jump in enrollment this summer over last. To make that happen, the college turned to a data-driven model of recruiting and retaining students.

College announces North Carolina’s largest healthcare apprenticeship program

The Disptach

Davidson-Davie Community College has become one of the state leaders in training new healthcare professionals with one of the largest healthcare systems in the Triad.

Student and employee housing planned for San Mateo County Community College District

Daily Journal

Plans to build on-campus housing for community college students and employees in San Mateo County took another step forward last week, with several sites identified for the purpose on the county’s three campuses.

Outdated Florida DOE policy forces TCC to postpone opening date of STEM charter school

Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh had a clear goal of opening a charter school on TCC’s campus by August, but plans took a different turn. The charter school’s doors will open in August 2023 instead, and the reason behind the delay goes beyond the college’s control.

East Bay city to sell former college campus satellite for $1.6M

Mercury News

A prime California property, formerly home to a Los Medanos Community College satellite campus for nearly 20 years, will be sold to a private medical services group.