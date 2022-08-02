Applications swell with Maine’s offer of free community college

Press Herald

The state’s seven community colleges see an 11% increase in summer applications compared to this time last year.

LCCC enrolling students in new applied bachelor’s degree in smart manufacturing

Morning Journal

The innovative program is the second applied bachelor’s degree to be delivered by Ohio’s Lorain County Community College. The first one is in microelectronic manufacturing.

Commentary: As employers rightsize job requirements, apprenticeships are replacing college degrees

Forbes

While the increasing popularity of apprenticeships in the U.S. has yet to catch up with the esteem they enjoy in other parts of the world, particularly in Europe, there can be no doubt that the apprentice tide is rising.

Q&A: What it takes for high-risk students to thrive in higher ed

Evolllution.com

Ensuring students, especially high-risk students, have the tools to succeed ensures better workers entering the professional world and a stronger workforce.