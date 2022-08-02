Applications swell with Maine’s offer of free community college
Press Herald
The state’s seven community colleges see an 11% increase in summer applications compared to this time last year.
LCCC enrolling students in new applied bachelor’s degree in smart manufacturing
Morning Journal
The innovative program is the second applied bachelor’s degree to be delivered by Ohio’s Lorain County Community College. The first one is in microelectronic manufacturing.
Commentary: As employers rightsize job requirements, apprenticeships are replacing college degrees
Forbes
While the increasing popularity of apprenticeships in the U.S. has yet to catch up with the esteem they enjoy in other parts of the world, particularly in Europe, there can be no doubt that the apprentice tide is rising.
Q&A: What it takes for high-risk students to thrive in higher ed
Evolllution.com
Ensuring students, especially high-risk students, have the tools to succeed ensures better workers entering the professional world and a stronger workforce.