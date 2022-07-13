Reporter’s notebook

10 more colleges join Metallica CTE program
Ten more community colleges are joining a popular career and technical (CTE) initiative that is supported by the rock band Metallica.
The band’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) program has been working with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) since 2019 to provide direct support for CTE programs at community colleges. The funding helps support a wide range of CTE programs, from automation and robotics, to trucking and welding.
The 10 colleges that will each receive $100,000 are:
- Clark State College (Ohio)
- East Central College (Missouri)
- Guilford Technical Community College (North Carolina)
- Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)
- Middlesex Community College (Massachusetts)
- Milwaukee Area Technical College (Wisconsin)
- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
- Rockland Community College (New York)
- Salt Lake Community College (Utah)
- San Juan College (New Mexico)
The colleges will join an already established core of 22 institutions that have been invited to continue as a Metallica Scholars school.