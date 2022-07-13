Reporter’s notebook

10 more colleges join Metallica CTE program

Ten more community colleges are joining a popular career and technical (CTE) initiative that is supported by the rock band Metallica.

The band’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) program has been working with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) since 2019 to provide direct support for CTE programs at community colleges. The funding helps support a wide range of CTE programs, from automation and robotics, to trucking and welding.

The 10 colleges that will each receive $100,000 are:

The colleges will join an already established core of 22 institutions that have been invited to continue as a Metallica Scholars school.