Cuyahoga Community College president used ‘secret shopper’ reconnaissance to confirm Cleveland was a good fit

Cleveland.com

Before Cuyahoga Community College interviewed Michael Baston to see if he would be a good fit for the college as president, Baston did his own reconnaissance.

Students affected by Covid-19 can get free tuition at Maricopa Community Colleges, funded by Phoenix

AZCentral.com

Tami Smith, 54, moved to metro Phoenix from North Carolina earlier this year specifically to enroll at GateWay Community College’s machining program.

The last Cantonese lecturer at SF City College: This language ‘won’t go extinct’

San Francisco Standard

As Mandarin — China’s official language — gains global dominance, the San Francisco community college is struggling to save what’s left of its Cantonese offerings.

Women in tech: Semiconductor tech boot camp from Intel and Maricopa Community Colleges graduates all-female class

Phoenix Business Journal (subscription required)

A program set up through a local Arizona nonprofit helps disadvantaged women get back on track.