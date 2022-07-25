Sacramento community colleges cut classes to catch up with steep enrollment drop

Los Rios Community College District is cutting planned classes for the fall as it aligns its offering with the steep drop in enrollment that unfolded during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heads up students: TCL is extending free tuition program into fall 2022, officials say

The free tuition program began in fall 2021 following the announcement of a workforce scholarship from Gov. Henry McMaster that would go to all of South Carolina’s technical colleges. Now, that program has been extended to include the fall 2022 semester at TCL.