Interim chancellor for community colleges pledges strong partnership with Youngkin following failed hiring process

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Interim chancellor Sharon Morrissey, in her first public gathering since the Virginia Community College System hit the restart button on its search for a permanent leader, said she intends to reestablish unity, trust and stability in the system and mend bridges with the Youngkin administration.

How one community college is reversing retention declines

Forbes

Quirk-Bailey, president of Illinois Central College, has not only seen measurable impact through new practices deployed during the Covid pandemic, but also set some of the campus’s most at-risk learners on the path to academic and career success.

Oregon spending $1.6M for college equity program

The 74

Gov. Kate Brown announced that the state will spend $1.6 million to launch an initiative called “Moon Shot for Equity” at Treasure Valley Community College, Blue Mountain Community College and a four-year university.

Community colleges are getting into the housing game

Voice of San Diego

Community colleges in San Diego County are stepping into the housing game thanks to a flurry of state legislation aimed at providing funds to support such efforts.

Kirkwood Community College partners with CID to offer new avionics program

Corridor Business Journal

Even amid a highly competitive labor market for aircraft mechanics, Matt Wolford wasn’t too concerned over losing an employee last year.