Commentary: In debate over short-term Pell, we can’t ignore the labor market’s role

WorkShift

Policymakers and education providers alike need to acknowledge that workers in undervalued jobs are important, and seek ways that education can support the low-wage workforce and the goal of social mobility.

Alabama community colleges expect increasing enrollment amid nationwide decline

WIAT

“We’re up almost 17% in applications for admission from where we were this time last year. There are definitely reasons to be excited about fall 2022 as well,” says Neil Scott, director of Strategic Enrollment Management for Alabama’s Community College System.

Youngkin appoints state Virginia board for community college members

Center Square

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced three appointments for the State Board for Community Colleges, including a former deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at the U.S. Department of Education.