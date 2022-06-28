College students in Bucks, PA, are going hungry. Here’s how the state aims to help

Bucks County Courier

The average food insecurity rate across all Bucks County Community College campuses is 30%. On Monday, First Lady Frances Wolf visited the college’s main campus to speak with students and staff about college hunger.

Thomas Nelson Community College name change underway

The Virginia Gazette News

Effective Friday, the college will be called Virginia Peninsula Community College, a change two years in the making.

Opinion: We need less Harvard, not more

The Nation

Expanding enrollment at Ivy League institutions won’t solve inequality or fix a broken education system.

Mitchell Community College’s sampler courses help students explore career options

Iredell Free News

In North Carolina, Mitchell Community College’s JumpStart program offers a series of short courses to give students the opportunity to try something new and see if it’s for them.