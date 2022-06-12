Southwestern College to accept SNAP and EBT payments

San Diego Union-Tribune

Community college students with CalFresh benefits can purchase food almost anywhere, except the place where they often spend most of their time: school.

Commentary: How the pandemic is changing higher education for the better

Los Angeles Times

The changes community colleges make are often harbingers of what postsecondary education for everyone will look like down the road.

Community colleges across North Carolina are collaborating to build up regional workforce

The 74

As enrollment declines persist and community colleges emphasize the need for accessible student services, among other reasons, their traditionally competitive relationship is increasingly shifting to a formally collaborative one.

Commentary: Senator wants to help more New Mexico college students complete degrees

Albuquerque Journal

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-New Mexico) wants to create a first-of-its-kind federal College Retention and Completion Grants program to help more of New Mexico’s students navigate all of the obstacles between orientation day and graduation day.

Glen Oaks to offer scholarships for students enrolled in cybersecurity programs

Sturgis Journal

Students who want to study cybersecurity have an opportunity to apply for $1,500 scholarships at Glen Oaks Community College, thanks to a partnership program involving Microsoft and the American Association of Community Colleges.

Western Technical College honors veterans with POW-MIA memorial

WXOW

Western Technical College honors past, present and future veterans at the POW-MIA memorial dedication ceremony.

