Michigan colleges, universities to team up to ease nursing shortage
WWMT
A collaborative plan to increase educational options to address the nursing shortage across Michigan was shared Wednesday by Michigan higher education and healthcare leaders.
Enrollment decline: Community college leaders, students discuss how to boost campus enrollment
WTOP
Abdi Nur is restarting his college career after withdrawing earlier in life from Wake Forest University. He said it’s unfortunate that there aren’t as many students jumping at the opportunity to go to community colleges.
Entergy donates $1M to jump-start community college student aid program
Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
Entergy Louisiana will provide $1 million over three years to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation to jump-start a financial aid program funded by the state that will help qualifying residents attend two-year colleges or approved proprietary schools and receive training for high-demand jobs in growing sectors.
Savannah Technical College and Savannah Culinary Institute announce new location downtown
WTOC
The location will give culinary students hands-on practice serving real customers in the heart of Savannah’s historic district.