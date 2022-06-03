Michigan colleges, universities to team up to ease nursing shortage

WWMT

A collaborative plan to increase educational options to address the nursing shortage across Michigan was shared Wednesday by Michigan higher education and healthcare leaders.

Enrollment decline: Community college leaders, students discuss how to boost campus enrollment

WTOP

Abdi Nur is restarting his college career after withdrawing earlier in life from Wake Forest University. He said it’s unfortunate that there aren’t as many students jumping at the opportunity to go to community colleges.

Entergy donates $1M to jump-start community college student aid program

Greater Baton Rouge Business Report

Entergy Louisiana will provide $1 million over three years to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation to jump-start a financial aid program funded by the state that will help qualifying residents attend two-year colleges or approved proprietary schools and receive training for high-demand jobs in growing sectors.

Savannah Technical College and Savannah Culinary Institute announce new location downtown

WTOC

The location will give culinary students hands-on practice serving real customers in the heart of Savannah’s historic district.