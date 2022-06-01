Michigan lawmakers want to expand tuition-free college program to adults 21 and up

mLive

The Michigan Reconnect program, which first launched last year, is currently open to adults over the age of 25 who want to return to school to earn their first associate degree or skilled trades certification.

Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased

Associated Press

Hundreds of thousands of students who attended the for-profit Corinthian Colleges chain will automatically get their federal student loans canceled, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.

Commentary: The reason President Biden might not be able to cancel student debt after all

The Hill

Does blanket loan forgiveness turn federal loans into federal grants? The answer could very well determine what authority the president has to actually act on student loan debt.

Some California colleges find it hard to shift away from remedial courses

Hechinger Report

Despite a 2017 law that said colleges must enroll students in transfer-level courses and not remedial classes unless they are deemed highly unlikely to success in transfer-level classes, more than half of California’s 116 community college campuses are still placing students in remedial classes.

Tesla START program graduates second cohort at Texas State Technical College

Community Impact Newspaper

The eight students who graduated last week represent the second cohort at the Fort Bend County campus that kicked off in February and the first cohort to complete their training in the college’s new $3 million, 6,000-square-foot Faraday Center — a facility that opened in February that was designed and built to support electric vehicles.