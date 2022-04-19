Newsmakers

New CEO

Irvin T. Clark is now president of Southern Crescent Technical College in Georgia. He previously was vice president for economic development at Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC), a position he held since 2017. Clark has led GPTC’s economic development division to serve more 500 companies through customized contract training. He also secured more than $550,000 in philanthropic gifts from business and industry for the college’s credit and non-credit programs in the areas of advanced manufacturing and STEM-related programs.

Prior to GPTC, Clark was vice president and CEO of the Harrisburg campus of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College. He has also served in various higher education roles at colleges in Maryland and Pennsylvania, including associate vice president and dean for student development at Frederick Community College, director of student services at the College of Southern Maryland and assistant dean of students at Northampton Community College.

Kudos

Mark Koan, chief information officer and vice chancellor at the Maricopa County Community College District, has received the 2022 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award for Public Sector from ArizonaCIO. The ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the U.S., honoring CIOs who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Koan is among seven award winners recognized in key categories such as leadership, global, large enterprise, enterprise, corporate, public sector and healthcare.