Millennial Money: Skipped college in 2021? Enroll this fall

Washington Post

Community colleges have made many changes to meet the needs of their students, which can make it easier for students to return to college, says Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations for the American Association of Community Colleges.

L.A. Community College to use $1.5M to fund housing for homeless students

KTLA

More than 100 homeless students in the Los Angeles Community College District will have access to a safe place to live, and receive food, wifi and mental health support.

Commentary: Don’t eliminate remedial education in community colleges

Mercury News

Closure of critical programs for students would result in an abdication of a California higher education mission, writes a professor of sociology at Foothill College.