Massachusetts community colleges get state aid to boost enrollment, expand STEM programs

State House News Service

Four Massachusetts public colleges and universities will share $120 million in state funding to boost student capacity and expand instruction in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while the state will invest hundreds of millions of dollars more in higher education infrastructure improvements.

Aces of Trades: Helping students succeed at Central Ohio Technical College

Newark Advocate

“There’s a specific moment that sticks in my mind when my love of teaching became a love for student success,” says Troy King, director of student success at Central Ohio Technical College.

Wilkes Community College’s Eddy Merle Watson Garden of the Senses

Journal Now

The campus of Wilkes Community College is rich with natural beauty, inviting outdoor spaces and ornate gardens. Scattered throughout the 150-acre campus, a barrage of native plants and ornamental horticulture piques the interest of gardening enthusiasts.