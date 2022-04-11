Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Adrien Bennings will serve as the next president of Portland Community College (PCC), beginning in July. She will be the Oregon college’s first female as a permanent hire to that position. Bennings is currently president of Kellogg Community College. Before joining the Michigan college, she was vice president of administration and finance and chief financial officer at Clovis Community College in New Mexico. Prior to that, Bennings was regional director of small business development at Texas Tech University. Additionally, Bennings — a former professional track and field athlete — serves as a certified peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.

“Dr. Bennings brings demonstrated strengths as a strategic thinker and transparent decision-maker; as a skilled and collaborative communicator, relationship builder and fundraiser; and as a strong advocate for equitable student success,” Mohamed Alyajouri, chair of PCC’s board of directors, said in a release.

CEO kudos

Mark Mitsui, president of Portland Community College (PCC) in Oregon, has received the 2022 Leadership Award from Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education (APAHE). Mitsui, who is retiring at the end of June, has served as PCC’s president since 2016. APAHE enhances educational opportunities for Asian and Pacific American students; promotes and supports the hiring, retention and advancement of qualified Asian and Pacific American faculty, staff and administrators; and creates a better understanding of issues in the public affecting Asian and Pacific Americans in higher education.

Alissa Young, president of Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) in Kentucky and a board member of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), is among the recipients of the Murray State University Alumni Association’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Under her leadership, HCC has fortified partnerships and forged new business and industry relationships to provide real-world, hands-on experiences for students in fields such as allied health and career and technical education, among others, expanded dual-credit course offerings within the public school system, created new certificate programs and increased apprenticeship opportunities for students.

Appointments

Jeff Ebbing, director of marketing and communications at Southeastern Community College in Iowa, is now board president of the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations, an AACC affiliate council. Jeff Julian, chief of staff at Harper College in Illinois, is its vice president and president-elect.

Erika Goodwin has been appointed the next vice president of academic affairs at Ohio’s Southern State Community College (SSCC), beginning June 1. She comes from Wilmington College where she has had a 27-year career as both a senior staff member — most recently provost and chief of staff — and as a tenured professor of sports sciences and athletic training. Goodwin, an SSCC alumna, served as Wilmington’s interim president in 2020, the first female to hold that role.

Jennifer Mezquita has been selected to be North Shore Community College’s first provost, effective June 6. She currently is vice president of student affairs at Northern Essex Community College, also in Massachusetts.