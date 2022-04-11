San Diego County community colleges don’t offer student housing. That could change

San Diego Union-Tribune

Five districts will share $2.24 million in state grants to explore the feasibility of providing student housing.

Strix Drones eyes manufacturing, innovation in Dayton area

Dayton Daily News

Niv Aharoni, chief executive and founder of Israel’s Strix Drones, smiled widely in a Sinclair Community College parking lot Monday morning and wrapped his arms around his company’s autonomous docking station for drones.

New Jersey county colleges tackle post-COVID mental health in new project

NJ105.com

To deal with heightened mental health concerns and set students on a brighter path toward a four-year degree or a lasting career, the New Jersey Council of County Colleges’ Center for Student Success has launched “The Every Mind Project: Addressing the Mental Health Needs of New Jersey’s Community College Students.”

Renaming of PPCC one vote away from heading to the governor’s desk

The Gazette

The bill would change the name to Pikes Peak State College, though the Colorado school’s mission as a two-year college would not change.