ICYMI: Articles on upcoming 2022 AACC Annual

Here are recent CCDaily articles on upcoming sessions and events at the 2022 AACC Annual in New York City, which begins Saturday, April 30. Download the convention app and the event’s program.

Adjunct faculty program retooled for pandemic

The onset of the Covid pandemic forced the Alamo Colleges District in Texas to retool its adjunct faculty certification program — which serves approximately 1,400 adjuncts among the district’s five colleges — and deliver it 100% online.

Building a Black leadership pipeline

Out of approximately 1,200 community colleges in the U.S., about 10% currently have Black chief executives — and more than 25% of that group has participated in the Lakin Institute for Mentored Leadership, a national professional development activity sponsored by the Presidents’ Round Table of African-American CEOs of Community Colleges.

Laying a solid foundation

When Sauk Valley Community College was founded in 1965, the Sauk Valley College Foundation was simultaneously established alongside it as an independent 501(c)(3). The college’s founders had the foresight to know that philanthropy would be critical to building a college-going culture in the rural northwestern Illinois community it served.

Finalists for the 2022 AACC Awards of Excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges has announced the finalists for its 2022 Awards of Excellence, which underscore the association’s priorities and brings national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

Recognizing exceptional faculty

William Weppner has taught math at Southwest Tennessee Community College since 1988. But the associate professor of math does much more than that in his classroom and at the college.

Outstanding alumni stand out

The 2022 AACC Outstanding Alumni Award recipients have had massive success in their careers. But that hasn’t stopped Karla Ivankovich, Alfredo Salas and Indigo Triplett from giving back – or remembering where they got their start.

