Finalists for the 2022 AACC Awards of Excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the finalists for its 2022 Awards of Excellence, which underscore the association’s priorities and brings national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.

A special committee of the AACC board of directors selected the finalists. Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on May 1 during the AACC Annual April 30-May 3 in New York City.

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Diversity

Faculty Innovation

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Trustee of the Year

CEO of the Year