Finalists for the 2022 AACC Awards of Excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the finalists for its 2022 Awards of Excellence, which underscore the association’s priorities and brings national visibility to promising practices among its member colleges.
A special committee of the AACC board of directors selected the finalists. Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on May 1 during the AACC Annual April 30-May 3 in New York City.
This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:
Advancing Diversity
- Clark State College (Ohio)
- Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)
- Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)
- Piedmont Virginia Community College
- Sinclair Community College (Ohio)
Faculty Innovation
- Karla Fuller, biology professor, Guttman Community College (New York)
- Michele Hampton, business professor, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)
- Stephanie Whalen, chair of the Academy for Teaching Excellence and professor of English and interdisciplinary studies, William Rainey Harper College (Illinois)
Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership
- Columbia State Community College (Tennessee)
- Miami Dade College (Florida)
- Piedmont Virginia Community College
- Schoolcraft College (Michigan)
Trustee of the Year
- Amy Lockhart, Seminole State College of Florida
- Trent Skaggs, Metropolitan Community College (Missouri)
- Nicole Washington, Miami Dade College (Florida)
CEO of the Year
- Gregory Haile, Broward Community College (Florida)
- Curtis Ivery, Wayne County Community College District (Michigan)
- Alex Johnson, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)
- Sandra Kurtinitis, Community College of Baltimore County (Maryland)
- William Seymour, Cleveland Community College (Tennessee)
- Christine Sobek, Waubonsee Community College (Illinois)
Faculty Member of the Year
- Mara Fulmer, Mott Community College (Michigan)
- James Hamilton, Ivy Tech Community College (Indiana)
- Robert Johnson, Cuyahoga Community College (Ohio)
- David Voorhees, Waubonsee Community College (Illinois)