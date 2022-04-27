Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze U.S. college students
Associated Press
Even two-year community colleges, which have not traditionally provided dorms, are rethinking student needs as the cost of housing rises.
Gwinnett Technical College partners with Ford Motor Company for innovative program
Gwinnett Daily Post
Officials at the Georgia college said 15 local Ford dealerships funded the purchase of six training vehicles, training curriculum and service manuals, Ford-specific tools and parts, training equipment and more.
North Carolina community college finds new ways to serve English learners
EdNC
Aaron Brickman, department chair of natural sciences, engineering and math at Johnston Community College, made it his mission to ensure that all of his students could actively engage with course material and obtain a degree or credential, regardless of their level of English proficiency.