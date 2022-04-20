Commentary: Pell grants for short-term programs would help students at my community college

EdSurge

Increased maximum Pell Grants are deeply appreciated and support the rising costs of education for low-income families. However, the game-changer that is necessary now, more than ever, is the allowance of Pell funding for very short-term programs.

Fewer Black men are enrolling in community college. This state wants to change that

PBS NewsHour

Seventy percent of Black men in California pursuing higher education attend a community college, but degree attainment and completion lag behind other groups.

Colleges in the Ozarks working to help future teachers

OzarksFirst.com

As Missouri’s teacher shortage continues, colleges in the Ozarks are working to make it easier for students to pursue that career. This includes Ozarks Technical Community College, which recently announced it’s updating its teaching degree to offer easier graduation requirements.

County board supports reduced tuition For community college students in need

Bay City News

San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors this week expressed its support for reduced tuition at local community colleges.

Evers releases first-ever Clean Energy Plan for Wisconsin

WAOW

The governor’s plan aims to create 40,000 Wisconsin jobs by 2030, provide opportunities for job training and apprenticeship programs and reduce Wisconsin’s dependency on out-of-state energy sources.