AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Don’t miss out on AACC Annual

AACC Annual starts April 30. There’s still time to register! Don’t miss out on great sessions and speakers, and an opportunity to network – in person – with others in the community colleges sector. If you’re already registered, make sure to download the app so you can create your AACC Annual schedule.

Register for Roueche-FLI

The AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute will be held June 6-8 in Washington, D.C. Roueche-FLI is designed for department chairs, deans, assistant/associate deans or directors who want to advance into a senior leadership role.

Future Presidents Institute is back

The AACC Future Presidents Institute (FPI) is a three-day intensive program designed for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. The next FPI is June 6–8 in Washington, D.C.

Resources

Read the Community College Journal

The April/May issue of Community College Journal features articles on bringing back stop-outs, meeting students’ mental health needs and hiring at community colleges. Read it online.



Listen to the latest episode of CC Voice

In the most recent episode of Community College Voice, Michelle Van Noy discusses credit vs. non-credit issues. Van Noy is an associate research professor in the Labor Studies and Employment Relations Department and director of the Education and Employment Research Center at the School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

Update your directory listing

Have there been staffing changes at your college? AACC members can update their college’s membership directory information online.

Opportunities from other organizations

Webinar will promote youth apprenticeship success

The U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Apprenticeship will host a webinar April 28 on best practices and creative solutions for increasing pre-apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship access, enrollment, retention and program completion for young people in rural areas.

Calling all distance learning leaders

The Instructional Technology Council (ITC) will host the 2022 Distance Education Leadership Academy in Reno, Nevada, July 25-27. ITC will select up to 20 distance learning leaders to participate in the academy. Deadline to apply: May 27.

Program advances accounting students

The Accounting Scholars Development Program (ASDP) is a residential summer program that gives minority community college students a glimpse of university life and the accounting profession. ASDP offers a range of academic and professional activities that promote transfer to a bachelor’s degree-granting institution to be eligible for the CPA license. ASDP will take place at Howard University in Washington, D.C., July 17-22. Interested students must apply by April 30.