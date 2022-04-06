From ‘random acts’ and ‘programs of privilege’ to dual enrollment equity pathways

The Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)

A growing number of colleges are extending guided pathways practices to dual enrollment offerings to help expand college access and opportunity for underserved students.

Community colleges on track for $100M to improve cybersecurity

EdSource

In an effort to stymie online theft of financial aid at California’s 116 community colleges, the campuses may soon receive about $100 million in total to beef up their cybersecurity.

Brunswick Community College students participate in roundtable discussion with Gov. Cooper

WECT

Gov. Roy Cooper visited southeastern North Carolina this week to talk about college tuition and the state’s Longleaf Commitment Grant.

Pandemic, regulations bring increased interest for CDL classes at Craven Community College

WCTI

New regulations and the pandemic now have more people enrolling at community colleges to get their commercial driver’s licenses.