California community college officials eye new rule forcing districts to hand over data

Ed Source

The chancellor’s office overseeing California’s 116 community colleges plans to create a new state regulation that would require local colleges to respond within 10 days when the chancellor’s office asks for data or other information.

Fewer people are getting teacher degrees. Prep programs sound the alarm

Education Week

Community colleges can be a key pipeline for the field. About 21% of students who began as education majors at community colleges in 2011-12 went on to earn a bachelor’s degree by 2017.

How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades

Cardinal News

The Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing pilot program in Danville, Virginia — created by the public-private consortium that includes a community college — is the Navy’s flagship effort to develop a new workforce for shipbuilding.