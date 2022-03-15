This is how Salt Lake Community College became the No. 1 JUCO basketball team in the country

Salt Lake Tribune

The 32-1 Bruins will begin their bid for a national title this week in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Editorial: Community college basketball teams make Maine proud

Bangor Daily News

We’ve known for a while that the Maine Community College System and its students are capable of impressive things, but we’ll admit not knowing it was such a basketball powerhouse. Not until now, that is.

Free college? These classes cost nothing for a week at Washtenaw Community College

mLive

A suite of 60-plus free classes are available at the Michigan college the first of week of April.

Delgado Community College and NOLA Gold Rugby announce partnership

Biz New Orleans

The NOLA Gold Rugby organization is helping Delgado reach fans and supporters of the team with messaging about the educational opportunities available at Delgado’s seven locations and online.