AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

See you at AACC Annual

Join us for the 2022 AACC Annual April 30–May 3 in New York City. Check out the schedule and register. Remember that all attendees must be fully vaccinated and prepared to show proof of vaccination, as well as a daily negative health screening questionnaire.

Register for Roueche-FLI

The AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute is a three-day seminar designed for department chairs, deans, assistant/associate deans or directors who want to advance into a senior leadership role. The next Roueche–FLI is June 5–8 in Washington, D.C.

Program initiatives

Spread the word about CCIC

AACC is accepting applications for its annual Community College Innovation Challenge, which encourages student innovation in STEM that can address real-world challenges. The competition, held in partnership with the National Science Foundation, seeks to foster the development of students’ innovation, communication and entrepreneurial skills. Working with a supportive faculty or administrator mentor, teams of two to four students can submit proposals, and up to 10 finalist teams will be selected to develop their proposals during an innovation boot camp. Finalist teams will create and present an entrepreneurial pitch to a panel of professionals with a chance to win cash awards. March 30 is the application deadline.

Resources

AACC Fast Facts

The AACC Fast Facts 2022, which includes information on community college student demographics, funding and more, is now available.

Talking about ‘The Great Resignation’

In the latest episode of the Community College Voice podcast, Ragan Decker, a senior researcher for strategic research initiatives at Society for Human Resource Management, talks about staffing challenges.

Opportunities from other organizations

NCWE launches financial coaching program

The National Council for Workforce Education (NCWE), an AACC affiliate council, is starting its Money Smart Financial Coaching Program (MSFCP), which will help colleges to develop and launch financial coaching programs that improve student financial health and increase persistence and graduation rates among participants. Community colleges can apply to receive funding from NCWE to launch MSFCP on their campuses. The program is beginning with an investment of $2.5 million from JPMorgan Chase. Check out the request for proposals, which closes May 2.

Scholarships, mentorship available

The AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Scholarship program, in collaboration with Intel and Udacity, aims to help underrepresented and underserved high school and college students learn foundational ML concepts to prepare them for careers in AI and ML. Scholarship program participants will receive mentorship in addition to financial assistance.

Recruiting colleges for the Community College Health Study

The Community College Health Study is a national research study funded by the National Institutes of Health to better understand how to promote the sexual and relationship health of community college students and prevent sexual assault. Community colleges are encouraged to participate. The study can be completed entirely online, and there are financial and educational incentives available for participants.