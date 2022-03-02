It is time to make the FAFSA part of the 1040

The Hill

Six states recently announced that they are considering joining a small but growing group of states that make it mandatory for graduating high school students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Here’s a look at community college graduation rates, and how transfer numbers affect them

Sturgis Journal

For community colleges, graduation rates aren’t always clear markers of a successful institution.

Bergen Community College student attends State of the Union as first lady’s guest

NorthJersey.com

Kezia Rodriguez, a general science major at the New Jersey college who plans to enter a four-year nursing program, met Biden when she came to BCC last month to promote federal relief funds for community colleges.

Tech job growth expected for Kentucky, skilled workers needed

WYMT

People may think of computer-related careers as reserved for people good at math. The reality is that people in computer-related professions tend to be problem solvers.

Tulsa Community College offering training for cannabis industry

KJRH

The eight-week-long program at the Oklahoma college with the curriculum created by Green Flower teaches students the ins and outs of the marijuana business.