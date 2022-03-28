Biden to release FY 23 budget proposals today

The federal funding process for the next fiscal year (FY) will kick off today when the Biden administration releases its proposed budget for FY 23.

Agencies will hold briefings today on their proposals for their individual departments. The departments of Labor (DOL) and Education (ED) both have budget briefings scheduled for 3 pm ET. ED will stream its briefing and post materials online.

House and Senate appropriation committee leaders have indicated they want to move quickly on setting a top-line spending level on defense and domestic programs, perhaps even by the end of March.

Pitch for earmarks

The House and Senate are again accepting proposals for earmarks, called “Community Project Funding” in the House and “Congressionally Directed Spending” in the Senate.

The House has released new guidance for FY 23 that is similar to what was provided to members last year, but it will accept 15 requests, up from 10 requests in FY 2022, according to education advocates. The Appropriations Committee will begin taking requests from House members on April 4 through the end of April.

The Senate has not yet issued guidance for FY 23, but Senate offices have begun accepting earmark requests based on last year’s guidance.

Cardona in California

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona this week travels to southern California, with stops at two community colleges on Tuesday. In the morning, he will visit Río Hondo College with U.S. Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-California) for a discussion with students about school-based supports that help to meet students’ basic needs, such as housing and food security. The college recently receive a federal grant through ED’s Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program, which supports programs that address the basic needs of students and elevate practices that improve student outcomes.

Later in the day, Cardona and U.S. Rep. Norma Torres (D-California) will visit the Chaffey College’s Industrial Technical Learning Center (InTech) for a tour and roundtable with graduates and school leaders. The InTech Center was developed through a public-private partnership between the community college and California Steel Industries. The center offers training, certificate and apprenticeship programs in high-demand, high-quality careers.