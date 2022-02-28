New York colleges are training students to lead statewide push toward green energy. Here’s how

Lohud

New York is partnering with its community colleges to train students from disadvantaged communities for the thousands of green energy jobs that will be created in the coming years as the state pursues ambitious climate goals.

U.S. Naval Community College selects VCCS and NOVA for application-based cybersecurity program

DVIDS

The U.S. Naval Community College has selected the Virginia Community College System and Northern Virginia Community College as one of the Pilot II cybersecurity associate degree programs.

Training options abound for CNA prospects in Iowa

The Gazette

Given that care facilities are desperate for certified nursing assistants, they and community colleges are offering a variety of training options for traditional and non-traditional students — for teens still in high school, moms heading back to work, men eyeing change or even older workers reversing retirement plans.

Welding class at Hagerstown Community College bonds fathers and sons

Herald-Mail Media

There are three father-son pairs currently enrolled in the Maryland college’s welding classes. Instructor Steve Staley said it’s common to get family members taking welding classes together.

100 free laptops offered to digital readiness students at four UH community colleges

Maui Now

Students who complete a free digital readiness course being offered by four University of Hawaiʻi Community College campuses statewide may receive a refurbished laptop, while supplies last.