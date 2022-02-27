How North Bay community colleges are working to overcome pandemic hurdles

North Bay Business Journal

Beset by two years of a pandemic that has dropped enrollment, several North Bay community colleges are entering the spring semester hoping that enticements like housing, debt forgiveness and more in-person classes will reverse the trend.

CSCU board increases community college tuition

CT Mirror

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system leaders say the decision to raise tuition at the colleges is due to factors including increasing labor costs, the system running out of federal funds and colleges continuing to see a drop in enrollment.

Hawkeye Community College program helps people in correctional system access education, career services

The Courier

Eric Grove has some background in construction and industrial maintenance. But for 3-1/2 years, he worked a “menial job” with limited pay building pallets. That changed through his involvement in Pathways to Education and Employment for Reentry, a new program of Waterloo’s Hawkeye Community College and the First Judicial District.