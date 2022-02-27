Reporter’s notebook

DOL announces $113M for registered apprenticeship efforts

DOL announces $113M for registered apprenticeship efforts

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has announced $113 million in available federal funding for registered apprenticeship efforts in four separate categories, each of which could include the work of community colleges.

The department’s Employment and Training Administration announced the opportunity through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant program, which will include awards ranging from $1 million up to $8 million. DOL plans to award 20 to 30 grants.

In its notice, DOL says it is focused not only on expanding the number of programs and apprentices, but also diversifying the industries that use registered apprenticeship and increasing access to and completion of apprenticeships for underrepresented populations and underserved communities.

ABA grantees will work with a range of partners to support the development of the

registered apprenticeship programs (RAPs) and meet the following goals:

Build and modernize state apprenticeship systems.

Expand RAP opportunities for youths.

Ensure equitable RAP pathways through pre-apprenticeship leading to RAP enrollment and equity partnerships.

Invest in apprenticeship hubs to facilitate the establishment, scaling and expansion of RAPs in new and fast-growing industries and occupations.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, labor organizations, public and state institutions of higher education, and county governments. Additional eligibility requirements will be included. Applications are due April 25.

Expanding nursing programs to meet growing need

A growing number of community colleges are expanding nursing programs to meet needs at the local and state level.

For example, North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Community College last week announced it is expanding its associate degree nursing program by 20 seats to serve up to 74 students each year. Meanwhile,

Georgia’s Savannah Technical College has developed an intensive 7.5-week nurse aide accelerated technical certificate of credit to meet the immediate need for certified nurse aides with area hospitals, assisted living and long-term care centers.

Local healthcare systems give kudos to community colleges, which often work in partnership on training and employment opportunities.

“Their nursing program graduates are of the highest caliber year after year, and as we work to recruit a qualified workforce while facing a national shortage of nurses, we are grateful to Blue Ridge for actively working to fill that pipeline,” said Carol Stefaniak, vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer at Pardee UNC Health Care.