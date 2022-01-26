SAT going digital in shifting college admissions landscape

Washington Post

Student score reports will not only focus on connecting students with four-year colleges and scholarships, but also provide information about two-year college and workforce training options.

Louisiana poised to provide free community college for adults in high demand careers

Lafayette Daily Advertiser

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature are poised to provide free community college for adults in high-demand careers beginning July 1.

It takes a team effort to give students a shot at a degree

Gardner News

The North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Mount Wachusett Community College and the Spanish American Center to break down barriers for adult learners of color and boost the number of those completing high-quality, relevant, short-term credentials and degrees in the region.

Pueblo Community College joins Google’s Career Readiness Program to train Latino students

Colorado Springs Business Journal

Pueblo Community College is participating in the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program, an initiative aimed to help Latino students at more than 20 Hispanic-serving institutions prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops.

Virginia Community Colleges see an increase in enrollment in G3-eligible programs and FastForward education

WFXR

New data from Virginia’s Community Colleges shows that more people are seeking higher-demand career education programs and financial assistance.