North Carolina colleges, universities gear up training programs to meet biomanufacturing jobs demand

WRAL

North Carolina has one of the largest biopharma manufacturing industries in the nation, and its footprint is growing.

CCRI partners with Cloud for Good to help fill salesforce jobs

Providence Business News

The Community College of Rhode Island has joined Cloud for Good–a consulting firm that delivers salesforce solutions to higher education and nonprofit clients–as its new partner in the Talent for Good apprenticeship program.

New FAX bus route to Clovis Community College opening for students

KFSN

High gas prices have everyone concerned about transportation costs. Students at California’s Clovis Community College now have a new option to get to school.

Northwest-Shoals Community College offers free CTE training certification classes

WHNT

The classes are a 16-week program through the Pre-Apprenticeship Program and Ready to Work programs at the Alabama college.