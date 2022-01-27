Cardona’s priorities for ED

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Thursday outlined his priories for the department for the coming year which includes developing stronger career pathways for students.

The highlights he presented during a public presentation for U.S. Education Department (ED) staff were very general, but they offer an idea of what the Biden administration may focus on when it submits to Congress its proposed budget for the coming fiscal year.

In his address, Cardona discussed the importance of re-opening K-12 schools during the pandemic, but he noted there is also an opportunity to make significant changes to tackle achievement gaps and other inequities at schools. These challenges existed prior to the emergence of Covid but have only been exacerbated, he added.

“We must level up our entire system of education, from pre-kindergarten to adult education,” he said, later adding: “Let’s do what America does best: Let’s turn this crisis into opportunity.”

Federal funds flowing to schools to help them with Covid-related issues are providing an opportunity to find ways to serve students better at a time when many of them are struggling with academics, mental health and more, Cardona said. For example, he wants schools to offer more holistic supports for students, including more tutors and access to mental health professionals. And high schools need more counselors to guide students through their options after high school. He noted ED will continue to support career preparation programs at community colleges.

In regards to postsecondary education, Cardona focused mainly on college debt, citing the Biden administration’s effort to cancel student loan debt for eligible students and in revamping the public service loan forgiveness program. He said too many Americans are bypassing higher education because they fear student loan debt or that college is out of reach for them.

“It is unacceptable in the United States to have a postsecondary education system that further separates the haves and the have-nots,” he said.

Cardona said the department also will hold colleges participating in federal student aid programs more accountable. That includes starting the process to rework gainful employment rules to ensure programs lead to good-paying jobs.