Maine considers textbook assistance plan for some students

Associated Press

Democratic Rep. Maggie O’Neil has proposed a bill that would create the Textbook Cost Assistance Fund within the Maine Department of Education. O’Neil said she made the proposal after some students said textbook costs can be a barrier to accessing the state’s early college program.

Michigan community colleges vie for 4-year nursing programs amid shortages

Bridge Michigan

Michigan community colleges currently provide only two-year associate nursing degrees. They want to expand to offer four-year bachelor’s degree programs, a move fiercely opposed by the state’s four-year universities.

Gov. Ducey to community college leaders: “You’re the secret sauce to drive our economy”

Prescott News

Community college leaders discussed the impact the Arizona governor’s proposed $30 million to establish six new workforce accelerators at community colleges will make in their communities.

Klobuchar, community college leaders talk workforce shortage

Brainerd Dispatch

More apprenticeships and conversations about community college opportunities with younger students could be steps in the right direction to decreasing the workforce shortage in central and northern Minnesota.

