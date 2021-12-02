DataPoints: Enrollment by race/ethnicity

In fall 2020, more than half (52%) of both Hispanic and American Indian/Alaska Native undergraduates were enrolled in public two-year colleges, according to a College Board analysis of federal data. Between 35% and 44% of members from other racial/ethnic groups attended these colleges.

Hispanic students also comprised more than one-quarter (28%) of students at public two-year colleges, the analysis shows. About 47% of enrollees in this sector were White students, and 13% were Black students.

Black students comprised a substantially larger portion of undergrads attending for-profits than at other postsecondary sectors: 28% at for-profits compared to 12% to 13% at community colleges, public four-year institutions and private, nonprofit four-year institutions.