Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff November 29, 2021    Print

Where are the mechanics? LBCC, other local community colleges try to fill a need
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
Dealerships across Southern California are pumping money into local trade schools, like Long Beach City College, to help fill a labor shortage of mechanics and automotive technicians.

From associate to BA: More people can finish a four-year degree at community colleges
Hechinger Report
Nearly half of states allow some community colleges to offer bachelor’s degree programs.

Chabot-Las Positas Community College District launches Bay area transportation, distribution and logistics training program
The Independent
The Bay Area Prologis Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Training Program was developed with Prologis, a San Francisco-based real-estate investment company that focuses on the global supply chain and logistics facilities, and the nonprofit Jobs for the Future.

Reading Area Community College hopes to build a $33M early childhood education center
Reading Eagle
Of the 36 high-quality childhood education centers in the Pennsylvania college’s county, only two are in Reading.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.