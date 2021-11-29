Where are the mechanics? LBCC, other local community colleges try to fill a need

San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Dealerships across Southern California are pumping money into local trade schools, like Long Beach City College, to help fill a labor shortage of mechanics and automotive technicians.

From associate to BA: More people can finish a four-year degree at community colleges

Hechinger Report

Nearly half of states allow some community colleges to offer bachelor’s degree programs.

Chabot-Las Positas Community College District launches Bay area transportation, distribution and logistics training program

The Independent

The Bay Area Prologis Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Training Program was developed with Prologis, a San Francisco-based real-estate investment company that focuses on the global supply chain and logistics facilities, and the nonprofit Jobs for the Future.

Reading Area Community College hopes to build a $33M early childhood education center

Reading Eagle

Of the 36 high-quality childhood education centers in the Pennsylvania college’s county, only two are in Reading.