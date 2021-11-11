Michigan lawmakers introduce legislation to allow community colleges to offer 4-year nursing education

WILX

Lawmakers are proposing legislation that would allow community colleges to offer four-year nursing degrees, which are critical in the healthcare industry. This is to help close the gap on the nursing shortage in Michigan.

How many schools in your state shut out students from dual enrollment or AP?

The Mixed Methods Blog (Community College Research Center)

Exclusionary policies, practices, and mindsets have resulted in unequal access to these early college opportunities, and some students are shut out from advanced courses.

Mount Wachusett Community College to expand early college programs

Leominster Champion

The Commonwealth’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Department of Higher Education voted unanimously to approve Mount Wachusett Community College’s new Early College Designation with Gardner Academy for Learning and Technology and Gateway to College for the 2021-22 academic year.