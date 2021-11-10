New York Gov. Hochul announces college scholarship incentive to encourage vaccination for kids

WGRZ

Parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker ages 5 to 11, who has received at least their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can enter for a chance to win one of 50 four-year full-ride scholarships to any two-year or four-year New York State’s public college or university.

Why community colleges should consider investing in drone certification programs

Forbes

To help students seek out new opportunities when it comes to drone piloting and other technological programs, community colleges can create partnerships with local businesses.

New program offers Columbus graduates free community college

Associated Press

New graduates from Ohio’s largest school district will get a chance to attend community college tuition-free under a program announced Wednesday by Columbus officials and partner groups funding and facilitating it.

Community college opens virtual welding lab to enhance workforce and skills training

Times-Herald

Southern Maine Community College has announced it opened a new virtual welding lab that allows students to perform welding exercises on simulators while learning valuable skills to advance or launch their careers.

How Heartland Community College got more students to vote in the 2020 election

WGLT

Raising awareness of voting rights has become a key focus of the Illinois college’s Student Government Association and Political Science Club.