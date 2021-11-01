U.S. misses billions in gains as free community college gets ax

Bloomberg

If implemented nationwide and expanded over a decade, free community college would have boosted real gross domestic product by roughly $170 billion per year and tax revenue by about $66 billion annually, according to an analysis done by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce at the request of Bloomberg News.

The student debt crisis will be ‘exacerbated’ after Biden cut free community college from his $1.75 trillion social-spending plan

Business Insider

“We’re going to fight right up to the closing whistle on getting it in this package, but if it’s not in, we’re going to fight to pass it later as soon as we can. Because it’ll contribute a lot to relieving students from that burden,” says Michigan Rep. Andy Levin, the House original sponsor of the free community college proposal.

Community college support left out of Biden’s plan

Marketplace

A bigger college barrier for potential students are the bills they have to pay. The proposed Pell Grant increase in the president’s plan will help.

“Anything we can do to remove those barriers, which the Pell grants certainly help with, but also those wraparound support services,” says Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges.