Will declines in community college enrollment widen Texas’ skilled labor gap?

Dallas Morning News

A shortage of skilled workers existed prior to the pandemic, but now declining community college enrollment is worsening the shortage. By some estimates more than 70% of Texas jobs will require a postsecondary credential in the next decade or so, often the kind community colleges can offer.

Oregon lawmakers urge Biden administration to reconsider free community college

Oregon Public Radio

Democrats in the Oregon legislature have sent letters to the state’s U.S. congressional delegation Monday, urging them and the Biden administration to revisit a plan for free community college.

Community colleges want to offer four-year nursing programs

Capital News Service

Michigan community colleges want to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing to battle a shortage of nurses surging across the state and fueled by the pandemic.

A community-college spat leads to a First Amendment retaliation claim

SCOTUS blog

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday was scheduled to hear oral arguments on whether the First Amendment restricted a community college board’s authority to censure one of its members.

Pitt Community College sees surge in construction program interest

WITN

Administrators at the North Carolina college say they’re experiencing a surge in interest from people wanting to learn construction-related trades.