More colleges want to join database collaborative

Santa Fe New Mexican

Two more New Mexico community colleges have announced interest in joining a partnership that aims to streamline administrative processes through the nonprofit Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services.

More money in pipeline for community colleges

Odessa American

In Texas, more money could be on the way for the state’s community colleges with reskilling and upskilling grants and financial aid for workforce programs.

L.A. community college and K-12 students can ride Metro trains and buses free. Here’s how.

Los Angeles Times

Starting this month, K-12 and community college students in Los Angeles can take unlimited Metro bus and train rides for free under a new pilot program.

More community colleges are mandating coronavirus vaccination

Washington Post

One by one, Maryland’s community colleges are starting to require students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. But Virginia’s community colleges are not requiring student vaccination. Instead, they are encouraging it.